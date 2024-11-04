Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.1 %

CYBR opened at $276.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -863.00 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $167.13 and a twelve month high of $308.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.