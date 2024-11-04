Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,389.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 278,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 38,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 132,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

