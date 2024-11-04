Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI opened at $144.84 on Monday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $110.94 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.