Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DYLD opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

