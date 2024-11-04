Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.50. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 24,611,171 shares changing hands.
Globalstar Stock Up 28.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 83.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.