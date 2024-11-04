Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Insider Purchases $58,750.00 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,462,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,037,979.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 9,059 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $20,835.70.
Golden Matrix Group stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
