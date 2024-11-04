Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.08 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.83 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%.

Shares of GWO opened at C$46.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.68. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$38.44 and a 12 month high of C$47.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

GWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.38.

In other news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total transaction of C$1,656,344.28. In other news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total transaction of C$1,656,344.28. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$1,135,888.00. Insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

