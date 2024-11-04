Grin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,244.57 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $14,244.57 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,316.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.23 or 0.00492172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00097588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.00235081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00067302 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00020059 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

