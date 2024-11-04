Grok Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Grok has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Grok token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grok has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and $5.31 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:



Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grktoken. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,798.545914 with 6,320,722,798.545914 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00459357 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $4,308,737.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

