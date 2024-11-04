Ground Swell Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,658 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,519 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $193.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK'S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

