Ground Swell Capital LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ground Swell Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 258.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.1 %

CRWD opened at $303.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 439.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

