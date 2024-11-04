GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in GSK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 66,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GSK by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSK by 1,429.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in GSK by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSK by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

Insider Activity at GSK

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.