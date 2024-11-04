Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 35 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,837,000 after buying an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $506.34 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.49 and a 52 week high of $523.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $490.41 and a 200-day moving average of $447.59. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.