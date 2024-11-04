Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,251 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,780,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.2 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,226. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,226. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $52,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,440.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $228,013 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

