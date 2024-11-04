Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.00.

SAIA opened at $480.69 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

