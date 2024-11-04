HashAI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $115,238.40 (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One HashAI token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $29.10 million and approximately $115,238.40 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashAI has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HashAI

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00035096 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $105,279.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

