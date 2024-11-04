Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 3,855 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 755,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,332,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,410. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

