Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.80. 301,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,154. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.90. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.52 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

