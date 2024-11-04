Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.21. 1,297,513 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

