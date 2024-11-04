Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $504,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after buying an additional 466,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after buying an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,438,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,010,000 after buying an additional 72,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global
In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 587,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.
Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.24%.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.
