Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 120.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.36. 993,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

