Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.31. 613,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,352. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $198.71 and a 1 year high of $268.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.