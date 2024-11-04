Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.31. 613,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,352. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $198.71 and a 1 year high of $268.88.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
