Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.27. The stock had a trading volume of 174,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,754. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $156.79 and a twelve month high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

