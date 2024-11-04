Head-To-Head Analysis: Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) vs. Its Competitors

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Capital Clean Energy Carriers to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Clean Energy Carriers 24.89% 6.83% 2.26% Capital Clean Energy Carriers Competitors 31.74% 15.72% 8.28%

Dividends

Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.1% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Clean Energy Carriers $360.59 million $47.21 million 7.24 Capital Clean Energy Carriers Competitors $771.34 million $120.80 million 5.84

Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Capital Clean Energy Carriers. Capital Clean Energy Carriers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50 Capital Clean Energy Carriers Competitors 268 1607 1851 85 2.46

Capital Clean Energy Carriers currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.18%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 36.37%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers competitors beat Capital Clean Energy Carriers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

