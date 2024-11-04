Head-To-Head Survey: Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) and Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mannatech and Hero Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $131.96 million 0.11 -$2.24 million ($0.63) -12.41 Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Hero Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mannatech.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Mannatech has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mannatech and Hero Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Hero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech -0.97% -11.87% -2.88% Hero Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

