Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the quarter. Smith & Nephew comprises approximately 2.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 29,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SNN opened at $24.99 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

