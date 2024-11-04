Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,903 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for approximately 4.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. M&G Plc acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 201,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,318,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

