Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 1,049 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,577,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.9% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,885 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Nestlé by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 63,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $94.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $93.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.55.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

