Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $71,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.20 and a 1-year high of $222.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

