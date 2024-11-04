Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lifted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $209.19 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $183.20 and a one year high of $222.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

