Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Barclays

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $290.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

HII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $189.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.62 and a 200 day moving average of $258.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

