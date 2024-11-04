Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.19 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ICHR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.14. 239,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,293. Ichor has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

