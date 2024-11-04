ICL Group (ICL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICL Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.23.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

