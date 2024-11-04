IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $235.71 and last traded at $235.71, with a volume of 10096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.63.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.49.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%.

IES declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 37,347 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $5,982,989.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,934,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,762,169. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IES news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total value of $1,872,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,964,785.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 37,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $5,982,989.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,934,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,762,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,966 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,099. 59.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of IES by 258.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 252.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 217.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

