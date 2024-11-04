Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Up 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 222,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 759,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMNM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Immunome Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $769.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 2,435.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. Research analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In other news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,880. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Immunome news, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $230,223.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,090.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,880. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 34.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Further Reading

