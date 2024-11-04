Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,734 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.7% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $433,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $554.11. The company had a trading volume of 216,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $599.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.76. The company has a market cap of $211.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.26 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $6,831,268. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.