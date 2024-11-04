Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,224,009 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,678,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,224,009 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up approximately 3.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $829,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in American Water Works by 153.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 202.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 163,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Shares of AWK traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.79. 330,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,755. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.