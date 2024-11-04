Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23, reports. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $70.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 438.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 45.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

