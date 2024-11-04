Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

INFA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Informatica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Informatica Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of INFA opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 124.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

Informatica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,037.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Informatica by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Informatica by 10.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

