Innealta Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 10,637.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 236,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EWL opened at $49.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

