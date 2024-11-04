Innealta Capital LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Innealta Capital LLC raised its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Post by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Post by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Post by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 419,945 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Post by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

NYSE:POST opened at $109.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

