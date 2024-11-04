Innealta Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Invesco LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE USM opened at $57.49 on Monday. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

