Innealta Capital LLC Sells 58,211 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Innealta Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,211 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,415,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,352,000 after buying an additional 4,153,312 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $146,998,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after buying an additional 118,280 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 733,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,975,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 577,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,580,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.00.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

