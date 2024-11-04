Innealta Capital LLC Sells 68,449 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Innealta Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,449 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI France ETF accounts for 1.5% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 393,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,902,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 185,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,070,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $37.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $592.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.