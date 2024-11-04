Insider Buying: Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Purchases A$121,500.00 in Stock

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Lai acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,500.00 ($79,934.21).
Future Generation Australia Price Performance
Future Generation Australia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Future Generation Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Future Generation Australia’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.
About Future Generation Australia
