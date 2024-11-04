Insider Buying: Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP – Get Free Report) insider Georg Chmiel purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($8,552.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Kinatico Ltd provides screening, verification, and SaaS-based workforce management and compliance technology systems in Australia and New Zealand. It offers real-time workforce compliance management via its core Software-as-a-Service solution; single pre-employment screening checks and verification of candidate information; and certifications and compliance data solutions.

