Insider Selling: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,636. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

AROW stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $28.85. 13,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,551. The stock has a market cap of $482.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $57.58 million during the quarter.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Arrow Financial by 90.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

