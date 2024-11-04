Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $204.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

