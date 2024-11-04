Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 847,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 288,093 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in AT&T by 642.2% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:T opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

