Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $27.49 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 0.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $27,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,810,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 272.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $77.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

